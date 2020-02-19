GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 111846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

