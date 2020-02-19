Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.72

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.72 and traded as low as $13.46. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 26,739 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

