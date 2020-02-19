Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.72

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.72 and traded as low as $13.46. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 26,739 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)
Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.
