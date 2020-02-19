Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 7,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,004. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -64.88 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
