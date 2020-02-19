Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 7,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,004. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -64.88 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $563,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,942,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

