Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu Sells 12,500 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95.

On Thursday, December 19th, Marcus Ryu sold 25,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,933.48.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,510 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $788,700.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $2,663,909.02.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 350,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,260,000.00, a PEG ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,231 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,804,000 after acquiring an additional 411,558 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,603,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

