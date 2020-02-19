Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $4.17. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 18,682 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 2.15% of Gulf Resources worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

