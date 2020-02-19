Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55, 45,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 28,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GUYFF)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.