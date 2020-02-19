Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

