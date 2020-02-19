Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.25

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 813851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $147.83 million and a P/E ratio of 57.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07.

In other news, Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 45,800 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$47,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,793.28. Also, Director Robert J. Potter sold 63,100 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$69,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,743 shares in the company, valued at C$93,217.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,200 shares of company stock valued at $140,472.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

