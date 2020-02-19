Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of ANIP opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $793.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.