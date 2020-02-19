Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $344,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $116,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

