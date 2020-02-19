Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 3,656 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,656 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.