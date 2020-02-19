Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 8.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.74, 6,325,934 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 6,031,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of -1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

