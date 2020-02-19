Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 8.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.74, 6,325,934 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 6,031,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of -1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
