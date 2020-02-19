Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 257,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. 66,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.