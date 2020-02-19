Harvest Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after purchasing an additional 748,979 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 31.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 225,664 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 364.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 267,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 209,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 208,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

