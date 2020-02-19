Harvest Management LLC Purchases 10,147 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Harvest Management LLC grew its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Allergan makes up 19.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Allergan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Allergan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Allergan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

NYSE AGN opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.98. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

