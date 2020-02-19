Harvest Management LLC Takes $593,000 Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Pattern Energy Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGI stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.10. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEGI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

