HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,262 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,777 shares of company stock worth $10,326,575. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

HCA traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $150.12. 32,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

