HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCI Group to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68.

In other news, Director James J. Macchiarola purchased 1,500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,205.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $409,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

