Head to Head Review: SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) vs. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SALZGITTER AG/ADR and BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SALZGITTER AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SALZGITTER AG/ADR and BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SALZGITTER AG/ADR 3.01% 8.61% 3.07% BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SALZGITTER AG/ADR and BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SALZGITTER AG/ADR $10.96 billion 0.09 $323.24 million $0.57 2.98 BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR $6.16 billion 1.90 $957.63 million $1.87 12.36

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SALZGITTER AG/ADR. SALZGITTER AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SALZGITTER AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. SALZGITTER AG/ADR pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

SALZGITTER AG/ADR beats BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SALZGITTER AG/ADR

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, ship building, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless steel tubes, and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes; and longitudinal-welded, and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment offers machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facilities management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

