Head to Head Survey: SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) vs. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SeaChange International and Cambium Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $62.40 million 2.52 -$38.00 million ($0.39) -10.92 Cambium Networks $267.03 million 0.60 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -20.19

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -43.99% -6.87% -4.63% Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SeaChange International and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cambium Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.67%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats SeaChange International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer on-premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, and sales representatives and partners, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system and satellite operators, as well as telecommunications and media companies. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

