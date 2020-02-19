Healthequity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,518 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,024% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthequity by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after acquiring an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Healthequity by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

