HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of HSTM opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $835.73 million, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

