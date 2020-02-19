Heartland Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:HGH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Heartland Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:HGH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Heartland Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Heartland Group has a 12-month low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of A$1.67 ($1.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.60. The firm has a market cap of $922.33 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84.
Heartland Group Company Profile
