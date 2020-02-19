Heartland Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:HGH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Heartland Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:HGH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Heartland Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Heartland Group has a 12-month low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of A$1.67 ($1.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.60. The firm has a market cap of $922.33 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

Heartland Group Company Profile

Heartland Group Holdings Limited provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers various financial services for families, including term, transactional, and savings based deposit accounts; residential and reverse mortgage lending services; and motor vehicle and consumer finance, and other financial services.

