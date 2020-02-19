Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 116,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,849. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Earnings History for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.