Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 116,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,849. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

