Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,111,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,333 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $144,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,415 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,410,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 695,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 303,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,211,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

