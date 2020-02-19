Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $82.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hexcel by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.60. 4,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,931. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

