HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.47. HEXO shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 2,143,524 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight Capital lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in HEXO by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

