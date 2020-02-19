HighPoint Resources (HPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect HighPoint Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of HPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,950. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

