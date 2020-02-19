Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HI. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $167,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

