Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Lifted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 240,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,279,000 after buying an additional 59,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 30.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after buying an additional 299,581 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,057 shares of company stock worth $2,946,575 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 68,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,206. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

