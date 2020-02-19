Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 103,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 217,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,517,000 after purchasing an additional 143,374 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $244.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.59 and a 200-day moving average of $225.84. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $246.11. The stock has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

