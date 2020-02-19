HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.37. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

HMST traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 60,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $815.07 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

