HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.76. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

