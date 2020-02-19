HOQU Reaches Market Capitalization of $476,638.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $476,638.00 and approximately $304,829.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

