HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,351 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HP were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. 758,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,331. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

