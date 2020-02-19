Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

HNP opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

