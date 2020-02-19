Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.94. The company had a trading volume of 374,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

