Hyperion (HYN) Hits One Day Volume of $3.04 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $27.48 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03024697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00236028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

