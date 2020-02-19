i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. DA Davidson downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

IIIV stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,712. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $874.61 million, a PE ratio of -101.06 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

