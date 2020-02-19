ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON:LBOW) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.97 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.29), 38,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 64,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.75 ($1.29).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, insider Paul Meader purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £23,750 ($31,241.78).

About ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

