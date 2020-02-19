IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.65

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.65 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 95864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 53,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,339,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,043.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,567,794 shares of company stock valued at $123,031,608. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after buying an additional 309,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after buying an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after buying an additional 654,205 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

