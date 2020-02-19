ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ImmunoGen reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company is developing an ovarian cancer candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine in late-stage study. Successful development and subsequent approval of the candidate will be a huge boost to the company as the ovarian cancer market has immense potential. The company has collaborations, which provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Moreover, the restructuring initiatives to focus on cost savings are encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, ImmunoGen is heavily dependent on mirvetuximab soravtansine. In March 2019, the company suffered a major setback as the candidate failed in its phase III monotherapy study. The initiation of a new study, as advised by the FDA, will delay the launch of the candidate.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

IMGN opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 177,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

