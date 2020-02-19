Incent (INCNT) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001347 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Tidex. Incent has a market cap of $6.29 million and $47,284.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.82 or 0.03072501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00236921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00151739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

