Independence Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 189 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $245.88 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.19 and a fifty-two week high of $246.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

