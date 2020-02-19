Independence Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Independence Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

VDE stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

