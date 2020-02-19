Independence Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Independence Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Independence Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $114.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

