Independence Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Independence Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total value of $69,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,445.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $395.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $390.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

