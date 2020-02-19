Independence Advisors LLC Sells 69,208 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Independence Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,208 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 10.3% of Independence Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $42,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $192.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $143.94 and a 1 year high of $191.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

