Independence Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

