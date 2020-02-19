Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. State Street Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in SYSCO by 197.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,669,000 after acquiring an additional 707,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter valued at $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SYSCO by 132.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 373,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

